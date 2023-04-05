Not Your Usual Cute Tuskers, Elephants Have A Go At Each Other In Epic Faceoff

Viral videos of elephants on the internet are usually about how adorable and cute they are. But this one is a bit different. It features two raging tuskers having a go at each other. Set in the backdrop of an open field, the video shows the elephants going all aggressive at each other. The giant creatures can be seen shoving one another and fighting with their massive tusks. They even elevate their front legs at one point in an obvious attempt to knock one another. At one point, one of them pushes the other, almost uprooting a tree in the way. “What is the problem between these two giants?" read the caption posted with the video on Twitter.

Advertisement

The video has completely stunned the Twitter population, garnering nearly 3 lakh views and a range of reactions. A user commented, “My best bet is that the bull challenging the older, more powerful one’s dominance is the one with the significantly longer tusks."

Watch the video here:

Another person said, “It’s amazing how powerful they are, that small tree was reduced to nothing. However, how to break that fight? You just tell them you have a mouse in your pocket."

This person shared a warning, suggesting that these two animals are big enough to destroy your house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Someone introduced them with the race or political division. Now they think they are different kinds of elephants when they are basically the same." Read another reply to the tweet.

On the other hand, someone said, “They are males. Males fight off each other for Supremacy, Territory and the females. Figen, you will never understand. You are a woman. You have estrogen in your system.

The video of the fight between these two tuskers was originally posted online by SANParks. It was recorded at South Africa’s Kruger National Park which is among the largest wildlife reserves in Africa, located in the northeastern part of the country. The park is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including the Big Five (African elephant, lion, leopard, African buffalo, and rhinoceros), as well as many other species such as giraffe, zebra, hippopotamus, and crocodile.

Read all the Latest News here