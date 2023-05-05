Nothing Can Stop You From Marrying Your True Love And This Viral Video Is Proof

Be it grand entrances, joyous moments, or precisely thought ensembles, people leave no stone unturned in planning a wedding. And why not? After all, its such big day juncture in anyone’s life. But have you ever thought of taking a rain check, in all literal sense? Well, a couple recently faced torrential rainfall on their wedding day. While usually, it would not ruined all the plans, it seemed to have worked in this couple’s favour. In what seems nothing less than a romantic Bollywood film, the couple has dished out some major wedding goals by going through the rituals amidst heavy downpours. The video of this special wedding has taken the internet by storm. Pun intended!

The video was shared by an Instagram user, with the text, “Nothing can stop you from marrying your true love." The clip shows full-fledged wedding proceedings taking place, while heavy rainfall seemingly caused a power cut. From exuberant entries, and larger-than-life varmala moment to memorable performances, the couple honestly had a “magical" wedding, despite it not going as they planned. The video opens to show a beautiful dance performance taking place, while the guests can be seen running to find cover. The rain ruined the décor of flowers and lights, but still, the couple can be seen walking up to the stage and continuing with the ceremony.

Despite being taken over by heavy rain, this wedding was a hit among internet users, who are going gaga about it. Soon after the video surfaced online, innumerable users flooded the comments section complementing their ceremony. People couldn’t help but wish they also had a beautiful wedding like this, as a user commented, “Rain made it more magical." Another called their wedding “Desirable."

Many claimed that raining on their wedding was a blessing from God, as a user wrote, “It’s Blessing from God…so Enjoy!!!! Rain wedding." Another wrote, “It is said that during this type of things like a wedding or pooja if it rains means gods are showering their blessings on you." A few talked about superstition associated with rain and wedding, as a user commented, “Stereotypes aunty be like kadhai mein kuch khaya hoga isliye shadi mein barish ho gayi. (Stereotypes aunty be like must have eaten something in the vessel so it rained in the wedding.)"

So far, the video has been viewed more than a million views.

