Nothing, Just A Leopard Family’s Day Out In Jungle

May 3rd is marked as World Leopard Day to raise global awareness about leopards that today are named as endangered in the IUCN red list. To join the promotion of leopard conservation, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, shared a unique fact about the wild species alongside an adorable video that’s winning hearts on social media. In the clip, a mother leopard is seen wandering inside the forest, but she isn’t alone. Two baby cubs join her during the exploit making it one of the cutest things to watch on the internet today.

Initially, both babies can be seen following the mother’s footstep until one of them get distracted and stops. Being an obedient child, the other cub continues to walk but when the leopard realizes that one of her little ones is not walking, she pauses to check. “Follow the mother. The most prosecuted big cat and certainly gorgeous & urbanized," the IFS officer captioned the video. He continued to share a fascinating fact, “Did you know that the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has the highest documented density of leopards in the world, at about 26/100km2?"

Watch the video here:

Within hours the video has been viewed by more than fifteen thousand people, leaving many to hail it as ‘cuteness overloaded’ and ‘cuteness personified.’ An animal lover commented, “Tiny little feet, with curious eyes, have come out to explore the big bad world outside. May they remain hidden from evil eyes."

Another wrote, “Cute little fluffs. One is obedient and the other is curious. Kudos on World Leopard Day."

One more added, “Mesmeric catwalk. So cute bache (babies)."

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is home to the highest documented density of leopards, confirmed a study published last year. The paper titled ‘Leopards in the City: Tale of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary’ was published in the international journal Frontiers. The study was based on collective data from the years 2015 and 2016. Experts from the Wildlife Conservation Society, the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun, and the Maharashtra Forest Department came together to make the estimation based on human-leopard interaction in SGNP and its surrounding area.

