Nothing, Just A Lioness Casually Walking Through Traffic Roadblock With Her Little One

Just like human newborns, lion cubs are extremely fragile and depend on their mothers for constant care, protection, and nourishment. Lionesses look after their vulnerable infants and certain measure also include them changing den sites after giving birth. In a rare instance, this phenomenon was captured on camera at South Africa’s Kruger National Park. A lioness appeared on a road filled with multiple safari vehicles. What garnered massive attention was that the mother was carrying her child in her mouth.

Following suit seems to be the lion of the pride who protects the rear of the family. The lioness appears to be calm throughout the unusual encounter and avoids any human interaction. She passes the busy lane as multiple clicks of cameras can be heard in the background. She stares directly at the camera once before disappearing into the wild. The rare visual was shared on a YouTube page that confirmed the clip was recorded by a nature enthusiast identified to be Safraaz Suliman.

While giving context to the video, the man said he often visits the S65 Doispane Road of the park which is known for sightings of lions and leopards in the area. On the day of this spotting, he claims to have come across a roadblock noticing multiple people on safari vehicles looking at something.

“As I got closer to the roadblock, a lioness emerged from the right-hand side, and she was not alone. She had the tiniest, cutest cub I’ve seen in my life. The little cub was a few days old and clearly too small to fend for itself. The lioness had the cub tightly secured in her jaws," he recalled of the unusual encounter.

Take a look at the video here:

Speaking of the moment when the lioness was moving straight in his direction, the man added, “The lioness made her way into the middle of the road and walked straight at me. I began clicking away with my camera, I knew that this was a special moment. She proceeded to walk right by my vehicle before eventually disappearing into the thickets on the side of the road."