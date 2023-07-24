Nothing To See Here, Just A Lion Casually Strolling On A Busy Road

Lion sightings are nothing new for the human settlement around the Gir National Park in Gujarat. Locals frequently spot these majestic creatures leisurely strolling around, and such sightings have been captured on numerous cameras. In the latest incident, a lion was spotted casually taking a stroll in the rainy weather. The bustling traffic on the road seemed to be no problem for the majestic creature as it continues to walk uninterrupted. Spotting the lion on the road, passersby looked amazed, and a car can also be seen coming to a halt.

Shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the astonishing 13-second video of this extraordinary encounter quickly went viral on social media, with many sharing it in connection with the heavy rainfall and floods impacting the state.

“Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein …Lion enjoying the rain and taking a stroll on the flyover. Gujarat" read the tweet accompanying the video.

The clip left viewers amazed, as they couldn’t help but experience goosebumps at the sight of this awe-inspiring yet nerve-wracking event.

Reacting to the post, person commented, “Lions look good in jungles as much as humans look good in cities. For the betterment of both, they should be confined to their own habitats," while another wrote, “This is scary both for the lion and motorists. Sad state of affairs."

“It’s very common in Gujarat for Lions and humans strolling in each other’s territory but this one may be due to heavy rains and flooding in Gir and surrounding areas," an internet user commented.

“King of the jungle is trying to become king of the cities in front of humans, the most dangerous animals on earth," read a reply.