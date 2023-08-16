Nothing To See Here, Just A Snake Relaxing In A Shopping Cart At US Store

In a shocking incident, a snake measuring 6 feet was discovered chilling out in a shopping cart at a Target store in Sioux City, Iowa, US. The snake, a red-tailed boa constrictor, is safe and sound now, but the mystery of how it ended up in the cart remains unsolved. It all went down on a sunny Saturday morning at around 11:30 a.m. The store called in the animal experts to handle the situation. It is still not clear if it was a shopper or a store worker who first spotted the snake.

Newsweek reported that it seems the male snake managed to sneak into the cart while it was left outside in a parking lot cart area. Then, without anyone knowing, the cart along with the snake in it, might have been brought inside the store.

The people at the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center are taking care of the snake. They looked at the security footage from the store’s parking lot, but they’re still figuring out who the snake’s original owner was and how it ended up in the cart.

The local police officer told the portal that it’s against the rules to keep these boas within city limits. Someone in the area might have lost their pet snake, but it’s just a guess for now.

These particular snakes, called Columbian red-tailed boas, can stick around for up to 20 years outside, and 40 years when they’re taken care of by humans. The big females can weigh anywhere from 20 to 30 pounds. These snakes are usually a tan colour with about 20 dark patches running down their backs. They’ve got some colourful tail spots too, in red, orange, or brown with a dash of black.