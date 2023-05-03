Nothing To See Here, Just A Woman, From The 19th Century, Walking With 'Phone'

When you read the words 19th century and a cell phone in the same sentence, it just does not fit right. Yet here is the unthinkable example. Art enthusiasts and social media users were left baffled after a mid-19th-century painting was spotted with an unusual detail that seemed to be ahead of its time. Ferdinand Georg Waldmuller’s “The Expected One", painted in 1860, depicts a woman waiting for her suitor with a peculiar object in her hand that bears a striking resemblance to a modern-day phone. The painting, which is currently displayed at Germany’s Neue Pinakothek Museum, is causing quite a stir on social media after images of it went viral back in 2022. Many were intrigued and mystified by the possibility that the object the woman holds could indeed be a cell phone, even though such technology wasn’t invented for another century.

The painting features a woman wearing a floral dress, her hair pulled back in a bun, with a man in a suit and hat hidden near shrubbery ahead of her holding a bouquet of flowers. In her hand, the woman holds a small, rectangular object with a screen that resembles an “iPhone," as per media reports. She is completely enamored by what is in her hand. The mystery of the painting has sparked numerous discussions and debates on social media, with some speculating that time travel might have been involved. In contrast, others argue that the object might be a simple hand mirror or a small prayer book.

Despite the attention, experts have been quick to dismiss the notion that the woman is holding a phone. They argue that the object is more likely a small prayer book or a hymnal, commonly carried by women during the mid-19th century. The head of an Austrian art agency, Gerald Weinpolter, had remarked something entirely different that what the internet had predicted. According to Economics Times, Weinpolter said that the painting actually depicts a young woman on her way to the church with a prayer book in her hand.

Regardless of the true identity of the object in the painting, it’s clear that “The Expected One" has caught the attention of the public and ignited a renewed interest in the work of Ferdinand Georg Waldmuller.

