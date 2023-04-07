Throwback Gold: Shardul Thakur In Mumbai Local After Returning From South Africa Tour

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was a cracker of a contest. The Kolkata-based franchise managed to bounce back after some early wickets and post a score of 204. They then proceeded to claim victory over Faf du Plessis’ side by 81 runs. The reason for KKR’s victory was Shardul Thakur’s phenomenal performance. ‘Lord Shardul’, as he is fondly called by his fans, emerged as the impact player of the fixture, with 68 runs and a wicket to his name. As the internet was buzzing with praise for Shardul Thakur, an old story about the Maharashtra batter went viral.

In a Twitter post, BJP MP PC Mohan narrated how Shardul Thakur remained humble despite his selection in the Indian T20I team. Sharing a photo of the Maharashtra all-rounder, he wrote, “Shardul Thakur returned from South Africa with the Indian cricket team in 2018 on an Emirates flight. He immediately headed towards Andheri Railway Station and boarded a local train to Palghar, a routine he has followed for the majority of his life. Lord Shardul for a reason."

As expected, the story immediately gained the attention of Twitter users, with many calling Shardul “down to earth".

Others said that it was this reason he was called ‘Lord Shardul’.

“Lol- he is standing at my favourite place in the train," a user joked.

“Mumbai cricketers are always resilient in the bustling city of Mumbai. Here time is of more value than anything else. Shardul born and brought up in Mumbai suburban is a tough character willing to the heavy lifting. It’s seen in his cricket as well courage, why this gutsy fighter is Lord," one person wrote.

Some people joked that Shardul Thakur boarded the local because he knew that Mumbai traffic was going to be a nightmare.

For his 68 off 29 deliveries and spell of 1/15 in the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Shardul Thakur was given the player of the match award. Thanks to his all-round performance, Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL match of the season, taking the third place on the points table. The team will face off against Gujarat Titans in the first fixture of Sunday’s doubleheader.

