Nothing To See Here, Just Men Fighting Over Seats Inside A Train

Incidents of heated altercations on public transportation have long been a familiar sight for Indian commuters. Periodically, videos circulating on the internet, showcasing individuals engaged in aggressive disputes that result in chaos and disruption for others as well. A recent video, which has since gone viral, captures a tense confrontation between two men inside a train, apparently over seating arrangements. The video, shared on Twitter, depicts the two men tightly gripping each other’s collars, while bystanders attempt to intervene and separate them. Amidst the commotion, one man claims that he was occupying the seat and was not disturbing anyone. He insists the other person should leave his collar before he does the same. Meanwhile, the second person remains silent, maintaining his grip on the other’s collar. Concerned onlookers can be heard urging them to calm down and take their seats to bring the situation under control.

The exact circumstances leading to this dispute remain unclear, making it challenging to determine who, if anyone, is at fault. However, the video quickly garnered attention, accumulating 30.6k views, and elicited disappointed reactions from viewers in the comments section. One user even called for legal action against the brawlers, stating, “Jail them."

Another user expressed dismay at the frequency of such fights, commenting, Do people not have anything better to do in life than fight?"

In another similar incident, a woman was seen threatening another with pepper spray inside a Delhi metro train. The video, shared by BJP leader Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga, reveals a verbal exchange escalating into insults between the two women. The situation intensifies when the woman wielding the pepper spray provokes her counterpart to start a physical fight.