'Nothing to Worry About Pathirana': Dhoni's Assurance to CSK Star Pacer's Family Wins Hearts

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, MS Dhoni has been a huge supporter of young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana during IPL 2023. Also known as ‘Baby Malinga’ for his slingy action like Lasith Malinga, Pathirana has evolved under Dhoni’s guidance and CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo’s expertise. Despite injuries, the 20-year-old has become CSK’s go-to death bowler, impressing everyone with brilliant performances under pressure. Recently, Dhoni met Pathirana’s family in Chennai after winning Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, exchanging reassuring words that won hearts online.

Pathirana’s sister, Vishuka, excitedly took to Instagram to share the heartwarming pictures of their family’s unforgettable encounter with none other than Thala himself. Alongside the precious snapshots, she poured her emotions into a heartfelt note, expressing how this surreal moment surpassed even her wildest dreams. Vishuka couldn’t contain her joy as she even revealed that Dhoni’s words during their meeting left the family convinced that Pathirana is in the safest of hands

Quoting Dhoni, Vishuka wrote in the caption, “Now we are sure that malli is in safe hands when thala said, ‘You have nothing to worry about Matheesha, he’s always with me’ These moments were even beyond what I had ever dreamt of."

The echoes of this heartwarming encounter reverberated beyond Instagram, finding their way to Twitter, where ardent Dhoni fans couldn’t help but admire the special moment shared between the cricketing maestro and Pathirana. Captivated by Thala’s words for the young pacer, one user tweeted, “Those words," encapsulating the profound impact they had on everyone who witnessed them. Another user couldn’t help but gush, “What a beautiful picture!"

While CSK successfully secured their spot in the final of IPL 2023, their victory over defending champions GT was not without controversy. Accusations were hurled at captain Dhoni, claiming that he employed ‘time-wasting’ tactics during the crucial stages of the match. The incident unfolded when Dhoni intended to deploy Pathirana to bowl the 16th over. However, as the Sri Lankan had been away for a duration of four minutes, according to the playing conditions, he was required to spend a certain amount of time on the field before being eligible to bowl again.

In a twist of events, Dhoni engaged in a prolonged argument with the officials, consuming four minutes of time. Consequently, Pathirana regained his eligibility to bowl, creating further debate and raising eyebrows among spectators and critics alike.