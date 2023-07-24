Nude Florence Pugh Covered in Black Dress for 'Oppenheimer' Indian Fans: Here are Other Instances

Christopher Nolan’s historical biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ has been generating discussions about humanity’s destructive capabilities since its release. Notably, the film features sex scenes, a first for Nolan’s movies, which has sparked intense debate among viewers. While the reviews were generally positive, the sex scene in the film drew criticism from Desi fans. Recently, a controversial scene featuring Florence Pugh, who portrayed Oppenheimer’s mistress Jean Tatlock, surfaced on Twitter. In this scene, Pugh was shown covered in a half-cut black dress to censor the ‘n***’ shot, which led to humourous remarks from the public about the Indian censor board’s CGI work.

A user sarcastically commented, “The best ever cg work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for Florence Pugh’s black dress in #Oppenheimer." Others also joined in, poking fun at the CGI clothing used to cover nudity in the film.

“CGI given to Oppenheimer from Indian Censor Board is cold AF," commented one user. “That was the best CG work I have ever seen raa," quipped another. “Oh yeah they had dressed florence pugh in cgi clothing for her nude scenes and it was so funny," expressed the third user.

However, some users clarified that it wasn’t solely an issue in India, and the Indian censor board was not directly responsible for the CGI editing. According to a user, “Censor board only asks for cuts or blurs. It is upto the studio as how they disguise it."

Despite claims that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) may have ordered the CGI editing, there is no concrete evidence or statement to confirm this.

Meanwhile, some other instances of films going through cuts and modifications to meet CBFC requirements are as follows:

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

The CBFC asked the filmmakers to remove references to Lok Sabha and a dialogue mentioning Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Additionally, an abusive word was replaced with ‘behan di,’ and the alcohol brand Old Monk was replaced with ‘Bold Monk.’

‘Dasara’

Scenes, audio, and dialogues were deleted or modified to comply with CBFC guidelines. Subtitles were removed from certain sequences, and warnings about alcohol’s health hazards were increased in size in scenes involving alcohol. Some cuss words were also muted during the screening.