Nutritionist Explains 'Science' Behind Soaking Mangoes Before Eating, Video Goes Viral

It’s summer season, which means it’s officially the Mango season. While many are devouring the king of all fruits, one Nutritionist took to social media and made a video busting all the myths around the same. Twitter user ‘Chirag Barjatya’ took to the bluebird app and shared a video of nutritionist Amita Gadre explaining the ‘science’ behind soaking mangoes before eating. “We don’t have to soak mangoes necessarily before eating it. Good information here with some science" wrote Chirag in the caption.

She explained how she has never really soaked mangoes before eating and still never faced any issues. Have a look at the viral video:

“I don’t understand the entire “heat" concept. Last year I ate around 120 mangoes, my face didn’t breakout with acne or stuff. Why? Because my water intake is good and I digest mango well. Simple," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Meri dadi ye same reason ke liye hi soak krne bolti thi.. ki wo mango sap galti se swallow kiya toh problem hoga!"

“She’s right. The sap is a highly pungent liquid which 1. Isn’t desirable when you’re making a pickle and 2. Doesn’t allow for proper ripening of the mango. The only reason one needs to wash it after plucking is to get rid of this sap and other dirt. It’s not a healthy nuskha lol," wrote another user.

Do you soak your mangoes before eating?

