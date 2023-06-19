Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
'Obsessed With Me?' Twitter Thread Features Our Favourite Bollywood Duos And You Cannot Miss It

Twitter trends features iconic Bollywood duos and you cannot miss this.

Akanksha Arora

June 19, 2023

Twitter Thread Features Our Favourite Bollywood Duos And You Cannot Miss It. (Image: Twitter/@Manmarziyaan)
It is strange how a few movies carve a very special place in our hearts. Sometimes it is the plot or the storytelling and then other times, it is the characters, couples, and the chemistry that they share. From Rahul and Anjali in ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham’ to Raj and Simran in ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, or even Geet and Aditya in ‘Jab We Met,’ all of these couples have set a high benchmark.

Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral features these couples. It requires people to post the image of the duo with the caption, ‘Obsessed with me,’ ‘All my life. Here, have a look for yourself:

    • Meanwhile, earlier, another trend went viral and it required people to share their favorite celebrity interaction. Twitter handle ‘Pop Base’ took to the micro blogging site and asked people about their favourite celebrity interaction till date. As a result, Twitter user ‘Jibran Siddqui’ posted an image with Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan as he mentioned an interaction. He wrote, “2008, I randomly met Udit Narayan. I told him that I’m his great fan and took a picture with him. Udit was surrounded by fans so I left the crowd & stood at some distance to check the pictures. He noticed me, came out of crowd and asked like an excited kid “dikhao kesi ayee hai".

