OceanGate CEO 'Bragged' About Defying Physics to Make Titanic Sub, Old Video is Viral

As search for the missing intensifies, an old video of Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions has surfaced online. He was aboard his company’s Titan submarine, which disappeared on Sunday, en route to the wreck of HMS Titanic. The submarine was also carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood. French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet was also included.

Stockton is being slammed on social media after an old video of him talking about the submarine went viral. In the video, he can be heard saying, “I’d like to be remembered as an innovator. I think it was General Mc Arthur who said that you remember the rules you break. And I have broken some rules to make this." He further mentioned how he has incorporated logic and good engineering. This video has angered people online as they are accusing him for defying laws of physics which has put lives in danger.

“See. See. Rich bastards always think rules don’t apply to them. That, rules and laws are for the small people. How has trying to defy the laws of physics working out for ya," wrote a Twitter user while putting forward the video.

Here, have a look:

“The irony of the titanic submarine ignoring established safety measures when the actual titanic *checks notes* did the exact same thing," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “He’ll be remembered for being an arrogant fool."