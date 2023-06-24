OceanGate Job Posting for New Sub Pilot During Titan Search Causes Uproar Online

Amidst the heart-wrenching grief experienced by the families of the five OceanGate Titan submarine passengers, the organisation is facing significant criticism due to reports suggesting that they have already initiated the process of hiring a new sub-pilot. Tragically, the submarine went missing during a visit to the Titanic wreckage on Sunday, and it has been determined that the individuals on board lost their lives due to a devastating “catastrophic implosion." However, the online community has expressed outrage by sharing screenshots of a job posting by the company, which has since been removed, seeking a Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician to join their team.

OceanGate released an advertisement seeking a sub pilot who would contribute to “help manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels." The ad further stated, “We are looking for a committed and competent individual with a combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills who can work on sensitive marine equipment, perform regular maintenance, and operate complex systems to support dive operations."

The timing of when this advertisement was posted online, whether before or after the tragic incident, remains uncertain. However, internet users are speculating that it was uploaded shortly after search parties declared their inability to locate the missing vessel.

This filled them with rage and they began criticising the company for its perceived insensitivity. One user commented, “It really doesn’t matter if you’re an office worker for the damn billionaire CEO. These jobs will replace you in a heartbeat." Another user expressed their discontent, stating, “Jobs really don’t care about you, the submarine company Ocean Gate is already looking for captains on Indeed. $200k a trip."

But, it didn’t end there as Twitter became inundated with a flood of messages condemning their actions.