Home » Viral » Octopus Steals Diver's GoPro Camera In Hilarious Underwater Tug-Of-War

A diver was recording the octopus from a safe distance when the sea creature slowly grabbed his selfie stick before pulling the camera away.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:00 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place on the coast of New South Wales. (Credits/YouTube/@Riotactnews)
A snorkeller had to take help from others after a notorious octopus stole his GoPro camera. The incident took place in Jervis Bay water on the southern coast of New South Wales on Wednesday, July 5. The 15-year-old diver Jesse Loffel, almost lost his camera when he began filming the underwater creature from a safe distance. Unbeknownst, the eight-armed robber wanted to keep the gadget for itself. During an interaction with Yahoo News Australia, Jesse’s mother revealed the octopus slowly grabbed his selfie stick with its tentacle before pulling the camera away from Jesse’s grasp.

The diver made several attempts to snatch it away from the sea creature but nothing came to fruition. “A tug of war ensued and the octopus won," said the mother. Eventually, he approached two other snorkellers for help. Initially, when the 15-year-old revealed he needed assistance the drivers were perplexed and concerned about the former’s well-being. It wasn’t until Jesse said “An octopus took my camera," that they learned about the eight-armed robber.

Jesse quickly took the other two snorkellers to the location where he had his camera stolen. The octopus was still there with its tentacles tightly gripping the gadget. One of the snorkellers dived to take the camera away from the sea creature. Footage of the rare underwater tug-of-war has gone viral on social media. The person initially picked up the handle of the camera stick waiting for the octopus to let go. The stick was wiggled sideways several times but the creature seemed too reluctant to comply. When nothing helped, the snorkeller ended up picking up the GoPro camera and the sea creature along with it. The other person in the water recorded the entire altercation which has social media users fascinated. Towards the end, the octopus was captured losing the ultimate underwater tug-of-war battle as it let go of the object in the final seconds.

Catch a glimpse of the camera extraction here:

    • Initially, it was Jesse’s mother who reportedly shared the footage of the camera getting snatched away. Since then, it has gained traction on multiple social platforms.

    About the Author

    first published: July 10, 2023, 14:00 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 14:00 IST
