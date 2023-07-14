Ola CEO Shares Video of Youth Riding Electric Scooter in Knee-deep Water Amid Delhi Floods

As Delhi battles an intense flood-like situation in several parts, many images and videos have surfaced on social media depicting the intensity of the situation. Amid all of this OLA cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared a video of several young people riding electric scooters in knee-deep water. “Folks, while our scooter can go through a lot of water, please remember that it’s a scooter, not a fish," he warned people as he shared the viral video. It is a compilation of several different videos.

In the video, people can be seen struggling their way through water logged roads in their scooters. While somehow they manage to ride it on water surfaced roads, it can be risky too. Here is the viral video:

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and gathered over 107K views. “Founders got to be the best people to learn marketing! From T-shirts to such subtle ways," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Audacity of driving electric scooter in water. The scooter can have great water resistance/repellent/proof qualities, no doubt about that. But remember that a small dent can compromise this qualities."