Old Pic of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SRK From Cannes Red Carpet Resurfaces, Leaves Fans Nostalgic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made headlines for her annual appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She never ceases to surprise her fans. Not today, not 20 years back when she walked the carpet for the very first time with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Yes! You read that right. Back in 2002, Aishwarya was joined by her Devdas co-star who looked dapper in a black suit with a bowtie. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also joined them in a black sherwani. This happened as the film premiered at the festival and was talked about as being one of the most expensive films made at the time.

Now, an image from that time has resurfaced on the internet and it has fans in complete nostalgia. Taking to Twitter, user named Shruti shared the image as she wrote, “The number of Indian celebs at Cannes red carpet grows every year, yet no one has come close to the aura SRK and Aish created together over two decades ago." In the image, the actress can be seen donned in a stunning yellow saree, accompanied with gold jewellery. Here, have a look for yourself:

While many are filled with nostalgia, some people did not know that this ever happened. “No one and I mean absolutely no one comes close to SRK and Aishwarya. They are just Aaaaaaa so classy," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Because Cannes used to be Cannes back then and their aura is still unmatched. They walked the red carpet for a movie, represented India & it made a statement there."

This year, Aishwarya made a bold statement in the gorgeous hooded silver cape gown from Sophie Couture’s racks. However, this outfit did not go down well with a section of the internet. Many netizens pointed out that Aishwarya’s attire felt like “a foil wrap".