Old Pic of Bachchan Family Goes Viral And Fans Can't Differentiate Between Abhishek And Shweta

With the advent of social media, new images and videos keep emerging on a regular basis. Now, an old image of the Bachchan family has surfaced on the internet. The black and white image features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. As wholesome and complete as the picture may be, it is a family picture from good old times. In the image, you can see young Shweta and Abhishek posing with their parents. Twitter user ‘Abhishek’ uploaded the image on the microblogging site.

Also Read: Company Under Fire for ‘Locking’ Employees Inside Office, Video Causes Outrage Online

Now, what has caught attention online is that Shweta and Abhishek look really similar. Many even mentioned how Shweta Bachchan looks a lot like her brother Abhishek Bachchan. “Shweta Bachchan is looking more like Abhishek Bachchan than Abhishek Bachchan himself," read the caption. Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself:

“I still couldn’t figure out which one is Abhishek Bachchan," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I thought that was Abhishek’s brother."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read: Indian Twitter Lists Shows With ‘Zero Haters’ And The List is Never Ending

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user named Zara Rahim shared an image of the Bachchan family as she called them the “biggest nepotism family." The woman got slammed on the internet for posting without any knowledge. “Aishwarya rai is not a nepo baby omg she came from a middle-class south Indian family and worked her ass off to be successful. Also, she was well-known WAY before she married into #that family," wrote a Twitter user.