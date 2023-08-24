Old Video of BBC Anchor Questioning India's Space Mission Surfaces, Gets Slammed By Indians

As India embarked on a new achievement on August 23 and the country celebrated its big win, not everyone was happy about it. An old video which has resurfaced shows UK media house ‘British Broadcasting Corporation’ popularly known as BBC, questioning India’s decision of investing into space mission. In the video, the BBC anchor can be seen asking whether “India, which lacks infrastructure and has extreme poverty, should spend this much amount of money on a space programme." The video has resurfaced again after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon. Here, have a look for yourself:

The video, after being uploaded, went viral immediately and angered people online. Many can be seen slamming the broadcasting corporation. Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra also shared the video and gave a response for the same. “Really?? The truth is that, in large part, our poverty was a result of decades of colonial rule which systematically plundered the wealth of an entire subcontinent. Yet the most valuable possession we were robbed of was not the Kohinoor Diamond but our pride & belief in our own capabilities. Because the goal of colonisation—its most insidious impact—is to convince its victims of their inferiority," the industrialist wrote as he gave a befitting reply.

“Nice, they’ve looted us and now jealous of us because in terms of space research, we’re way ahead of them. Hypocrisy is all I can say," wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “700 million??? That’s almost 70% of our population and to even imagine that many not having toilets is so stupid. These people are so delusional."

