Old Video Of Bird Preying On Shark-Like Fish Is Survival Of The Fittest On Display

The Internet is a treasure trove of interesting wildlife videos. Some of these make rounds on the internet once again as a throwback. And they look just as incredible as they did the first time around. Just like this extraordinary wildlife encounter that has taken the internet by storm once again. An old video has resurfaced on Twitter, and it shows a heart-pounding moment as a majestic osprey is captured soaring above the ocean with a Spanish mackerel firmly grasped in its powerful talons. The stunning footage, filmed during a serene beach day, has left viewers shocked. It is undoubtedly a remarkable display of nature’s prowess.

In the video, the bird gracefully glides through the sky, its wings outstretched against the backdrop of a clear blue horizon. Beachgoers below seem unaware of what is going on right above them as they enjoy their casual beach day. The fish can be seen squirming and twisting in the bird’s talons, showing an astonishing struggle between predator and prey. The tweet along with the video read, “Whoa, it is holding a shark!"

The resurfacing of this video has reignited conversations about the wonders of the natural world. Many people left their remarks on the species of fish and the bird. Others just remarked that whatever the specie of the fish was, it was too huge to just be carried away easily. Some joked about the view the fish might have enjoyed while soaring through the sky. Sharing a closeup snapshot of the fish, a user wrote, “Not a shark or dolphin, wrong tail for both and the head is wrong for both too. Doesn’t look like a tuna either. I would have gone for a mackerel species specific to North America by the accent of the lady who was speaking. King mackerel."

“Whatever it is, it’s too big to be taken this way," a tweet read.

Another user tweeted, “I’ll bet that fish enjoyed the view when it wasn’t terrified."

In another display of its prowess, a Golden Eagle with wings that span over 6 feet swiftly seized a lifeless fox from the ground with its talons. In a display of agility, the eagle effortlessly takes flight, turning its captured prey into a meal high above the earth.