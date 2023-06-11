Old Video Shows Dhoni’s Fun Interaction With Journalist Asking About His 'Retirement' Plans

MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following from all across the world. Now, a video which has recently gone viral just shows why. It is a fun interaction between him and a journalist at a press conference. All of it started when the journalist asked him about his retirement planets. Dhoni being himself, asked the journalist to come to the podium and sit next to him. “Let’s have some fun," he said as he placed his hand around the journalist’s shoulder and started talking to him.

“You want me to retire?" he asked the journalist. “Do you think I am unfit, looking at me running," he asked. “You think I can survive the 2019 World Cup?" The journalist shyly answers all of his questions. Here, have a look for yourself:

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 230K views. “This day Dhoni taught me how to shut my critics with a smile Forever my inspiration not only for how we was onfield but especially off field," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “MSD is such an iconic media man, quite an underrated aspect of his playing career."