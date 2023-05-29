'Om Shanti Om, Lagaan': Movie Buffs List 'Hindi Movies' They Want to Watch Again At Cinema Hall

There are some movies that you never get tired of watching and would want to watch again and again, sometimes with your friends, other times with your family. Whether it is because of that one character or songs, sometimes a movie becomes really close to your heart. No matter how many times you watch that movie, you never get tired of it. You suggest that one movie to all of your friends, over and over again, and make sure that they witness the same magic.

Now, Twitter user ‘Aavishkar’ took to the micro blogging site and put forward a question which has garnered tons of responses. Taking to the blue bird app, Aavishkar asked: “A Hindi film that you’d like to watch again with all your friends in a cinema hall?"

Advertisement

And it seems like the list is never ending for all the movie buffs out there.

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gathered over 90K views. “Andaaz apna apna, 3 Idiots, Hindi Medium, Lakshya, Dil chahata Hai," mentioned a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “DDLJ, Chennai Express, Veer Zaara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Hoo Naa Hoo, Main Hoon Naa." Many movie buffs have put forward their list. Have a look:

What movies would be there in your list?