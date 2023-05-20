On Cam: Terrifying Video Shows E-scooter On Charging Explodes Inside House

A shocking incident in London has captured the attention of the internet, as footage shows an e-scooter engulfed in flames. The incident occurred in the kitchen area of a house, prompting an immediate response from the London Fire Brigade (LFB). In an effort to raise awareness and caution, the LFB released a dramatic video of the explosion, urging people to avoid charging e-scooter batteries indoors.

According to a report by BBC, the house where the incident occurred was located in the Brent area of north-west London. The explosion happened on Saturday, May 13 and the owner of the e-scooter has been identified as Dell Williams. It is reported that Williams was charging the e-scooter inside his house, which he had purchased after seeing a listing on the online marketplace Gumtree. The LFB shared a clip capturing the moment when the vehicle caught fire, resulting in the entire house being filled with smoke.

“We’ve released frightening footage of an e-scooter battery explosion with a Charge Safe plea. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt but residents of the shared house in Harlesdan had to be rehomed due to the devastation," said the department. The video confirms no one was present near the kitchen when the explosion occurred. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The owner who was present inside the home used a blanket to protect himself from the flames, as per BBC. He was rushed to a medical centre and was treated for the side effects of harmful smoke inhalation. Dell Williams supposedly feels grateful that no life was hurt during the unexpected incident.

“I was shocked, I am shocked now. I am so grateful that no one else was hurt. I cheated death," he told the news agency. The video of the incident was captured in two CCTV footage placed in the hallways and the kitchen area of the house. The LFB department explained the reason behind sharing the dramatic video was to highlight the risk around charging batteries calling e-scooter fires a ‘common occurring’. The authorities have warned people and also raised awareness about meeting the UK safety protocols for e-bikes. The LFB advises against charging batteries at home.