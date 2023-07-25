On Camera: In South Africa, Methane Gas Explosion Underneath Road Tosses Vehicles

An explosion rocked a bustling road in South Africa recently, throwing parked vehicles into the air in a matter of seconds. Authorities believe the explosion was triggered by a buildup of methane gas beneath the road but the exact reason remains unknown.

The shocking video of the incident surfaced on Instagram and was reported to have taken place in Johannesburg during the evening rush hour. The road was filled with people and several vehicles were also parked along the roadside during the time of the explosion. Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared by a user name Mohammad Saleem who described the incident in the caption by writing, “A suspected gas explosion ripped apart a busy road in South Africa’s Johannesburg during the evening rush hour on Wednesday and overturned several vehicles, BBC reported. Eyewitnesses reported feeling the ground shake and then hearing a loud bang at the time of the blast."

Pedestrians walking on the side of the road were left terrified and quickly fled to a safe distance. Unfortunately, occupants inside some of the cars suffered injuries due to the explosion, as per reports. The reports added that a vendor selling goods at the roadside managed to escape just in time, avoiding being caught under a minibus that was blown into the air.

According to reports, 48 people were left injured following the road explosion. As of Thursday, twelve victims remain hospitalised in the city, while 36 have been discharged after receiving medical attention. The explosion caused extensive damage, impacting around 5 city blocks, 6 roads and 34 vehicles. Several of the vehicles were found flipped over on their sides.