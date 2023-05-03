On Delhi Metro, Another Woman Dances To Punjabi Song; Video Viral

Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
As the woman started grooving to the beats of the song in an almost-empty metro coach, another girl got up from her seat and joined her.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:41 IST

Delhi, India

Delhi Metro strictly prohibits such activities.

The Delhi Metro has gained notoriety for witnessing some bizarre incidents over the last few years. From commuters showing up in Uorfi Javed-inspired outfits to couples engaging in extreme intimacy, the many activities that occur in Delhi Metro, go insanely viral. Some of them leave us shocked. And recently, another viral video of a woman, dancing to a Punjabi song on Delhi Metro, has gone viral.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the woman, whose bio claims she is a “self-taught" dancer. “Yes I know this is not allowed but I just did this for the first time in Delhi Metro," read her caption.

The video captures the woman, who is wearing a face mask. She is dressed in a red-coloured ruffled crop top, paired with a grey mini skirt. The woman rounded off her look with black-netted stockings and pink boots. Seemingly placing her phone camera on the floor of the train coach, she broke into an impromptu dance performance on the song Shape, sung by Punjabi singer Kaka.

As the woman started grooving to the beats of the song in the almost-empty metro coach, another girl, got up from her seat and joined her. She too shook a leg with the self-proclaimed dancer as a few onlookers watched the woman filming with curious eyes, while others flashed a smile.

“Btw Delhi metro banned all these stuff inside the metro," commented one user. “Stop making people uncomfortable," quipped another. “Normal day in Delhi metro…Believe me, Delhi soon gonna be Ohio 2nd version," noted another individual.

So far, the woman’s dance video has collected more than 2.1 million views on Instagram. What are your thoughts on this now-viral clip?

