On TikTok, Mental Health Talk is a Business Opportunity For Therapists

Talking about mental health is no longer taboo. And with the rise of social networks like TikTok, some therapists have seized the opportunity to develop their business online. The trend is proving to be a big hit with social media users, including some celebrities. There’s no shortage of “therapist advice" videos on TikTok, so much so that among the app’s various worlds, the #TherapyTok hashtag totals some 1.7 billion views. And this hashtag is not the only one to reflect this ever-expanding trend on the Chinese social network: #traumatok has 4.4 billion views, #therapy has 16.8 billion and #healingtok has 1.2 billion.

Many users take to social networks to discuss intrusive thoughts or try to find advice to improve their mental health, particularly on TikTok, the platform where young people of color from the LGBTQ+ community say they feel safest. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, content offering advice or analysis of depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders has proliferated online, both on TikTok and on Instagram. Since the pandemic, mental health, and particularly that of young people, has become a major topic — and one that’s being taken very seriously. “In the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25%," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in 2022. “One major explanation for the increase is the unprecedented stress caused by the social isolation resulting from the pandemic. Linked to this were constraints on people’s ability to work, seek support from loved ones and engage in their communities," explains the WHO.

On TikTok, some creators don’t hesitate to use their professional knowledge to lend a helping hand to internet users. One example is TherapyJeff, who holds qualifications in marriage and family therapy from the University of Southern California and in child and family development from San Diego State University. “These days I spend my spare time making one-minute videos for TikTok and Instagram, and more in-depth content on Passes," he says. The professional encourages everyone to follow him on his social networks to benefit from “relationship advice, tips, pep talks and other resources to maximize your mental health," reads his official website. Followed by over 2.7 million users, and with 71 million “likes" for his TikTok videos, the therapist turned creator has focused all his content on advice and analysis to help “save your relationships," as his TikTok biography puts it. His success is also reflected in his Instagram account, followed by over 855,000 members, including celebrities such as actresses Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story") and Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones"). His videos talk about subjects like “5 responses that never turn out well when arguing with your partner," “10 questions to find out if your new love interset has actually worked on themselves" and “It’s not your fault you have a secure attachment style." And these videos give food for thought to users keen to make an appointment with the therapist: “When can I book a session?" asks one user in the comments under one of the therapist’s TikTok videos.

A lucrative business

TherapyJeff is not alone in offering his services online. Ben Cole-Edwards is also a big hit on TikTok, with a following of 363,000 and over 10 million “likes." His videos on various traumas and their consequences score thousands, even millions of views, and it’s not uncommon to see users requesting appointments in the comments: “Hey, Ben. Love your videos. How can I book an appointment with you virtually?", says one user. To which the creator replies: “Drop me a message with your availability and I’ll check my diary and get back to you!"