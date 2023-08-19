On World Photography Day, This Wild Elephant Image Deserves Your Attention

Every year on August 19, people come together to celebrate World Photography Day. The event honours the creation of the daguerreotype, a photographic procedure created by Louis Daguerre in 1837 which proved to be a turning point in the history and development of photography. The day celebrates the creative as well as technical aspects of photography. Photography enthusiasts often share their treasure trove of pictures on social media, especially on World Photography Day, displaying their passion for the subject. Among the many photographs circulating on social media, one particular snapshot taken by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has specially arrested the attention of social media users.

Celebrating World Photography Day, IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan treated the Twitter population to a breathtaking picture of a majestic wild elephant, leaving us impressed. “Lord of the land !! Today on World Photography Day sharing one of favourite from my gallery. Which one is yours," he tweeted.

The picture captured a stunning view of an elephant, amidst a dense, forested region, surrounded by nothing but wilderness. The tusker looked menacingly beautiful in the photo standing mightily at the centre, a cloud of dusty smoke rising behind the animal. In front of the elephant, there lay a narrow trail, presumably left by safari jeeps, going deeper into the forest. The minimalistic yet striking colour play in the picture, comprising shades of green, brown, and gray shows the complexity of the shot while being taken.

Quite evidently, social media users were left in awe after they came across the picture during their virtual scrolls. “Made my day, splendid picture," praised one user. “Beautiful! Thanks for bringing nature closer by sharing your journey," said another one. “Gentle Giant amidst Green so so beautiful," read a comment.

The comment section was equally delightful to go through as following the words of the IFS Officer, Parveen Kaswan, Twitterati started sharing some of their clicked photographs, flaunting their love of photography aka capturing memories in a frame. One user dropped a picture of a rhinoceros, a peacock, and a bird in the same frame, which he revealed was collected from Twitter. Check out the beautiful snap below: