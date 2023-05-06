ONDC New Favourite Among Desi Foodies? Twitter Users are Ditching Zomato, Swiggy

Could ONDC be emerging as the new favourite among foodies ditching Swiggy and Zomato? ONDC, or Open Network for Digital Commerce, is an open technology network based on an open protocol. In April, the network crossed the 5,000 daily orders mark and most of the orders placed were for food, beverages and grocery. A host of Twitter users have claimed that ordering via ONDC is much cheaper to them as compared to ordering from Swiggy or Zomato.

A Twitter user called Sumukh Rao has broken down how ONDC prices compare to prices on Swiggy and Zomato. With ONDC, buyers and sellers don’t need to be using the same app for the order to get fulfilled. People can use Paytm, Magicpin and some other apps to access ONDC prices. Some Twitter users have claimed that their orders were fulfilled by Zomato delivery agents after ordering via ONDC.

So are people favouring ONDC now as opposed to the two other popular food delivery apps? Some Twitter users are optimistic. Many have shared screengrabs of the price differences.

Are the ONDC prices sustainable or will they revert to higher prices? Will you be giving the ONDC way a try?

