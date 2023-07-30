OnlyFans Model’s Son Admits of Taking Intimate Images of Mother, Faces Backlash

OnlyFans model, Andressa Urach, has been facing backlash after it was revealed that her son has filmed some of her content. Former Miss Bumbum model has returned to the subscription site for the second time. In her recent Instagram Q&A, the Brazilian TV personality’s son Arthur Urach was asked by a follower if he is the one who films Andressa’s Onlyfans?" To this, he replied, “Yep, I’m really badass with pictures, right?"

For those who don’t know, Arthur Urach is 18-year-old and has about 235K followers. His answer caused many people to feel uneasy.

According to reports, religious people have objections to this and have slammed Andressa for making her son a part of such content. One person asked, “You are not ashamed of your mother selling herself, do you film her like this?", to which the teenager replied: “I’m not ashamed, I’m very serene with her decision."

