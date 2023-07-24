Open AI CEO Sam Altman Thinks Oppenheimer Failed To Inspire Kids, Elon Musk Agrees

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, which delves into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project’s challenges, is garnering significant attention and praise from audiences worldwide. Nolan fans are calling the movie a masterpiece. However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm. Tech moguls, Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI and Elon Musk, have expressed their disappointment about the film’s portrayal.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Altman shared, “I was hoping that the Oppenheimer movie would inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it really missed the mark on that. Let’s get that movie made. (I think the social network managed to do this for startup founders)."

While agreeing with Sam Altman’s view, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk stated, “Indeed."

Amidst their opinions on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, some social media users seized the opportunity to express their disagreements and criticised AI, ChatGPT and even the film Social Network. On the other hand, few resonated with Sam Altman’s perspective.

One user shared that they haven’t watched Oppenheimer but credits The Social Network for generating their interest in entrepreneurship.

Another taking a dig at The Social Network tweeted that the movie is a brilliant portrayal of how innovative people can act selfishly and succeed.

A user expressed the need for a movie that inspires kids about the dangers of AI.

In contrast with Sam Altman’s tweet, a user claimed that Oppenheimer actually sparked their interest in physics.

Another playfully asked ChatGPT to “generate a plot for the Oppenheimer movie that Sam will enjoy."

One more user joked about Open AI and expected it to be open-source.

According to The New York Times, shortly after Microsoft’s commitment to a $1 billion investment in Open AI in 2019, Sam Altman described the Manhattan Project as a project on the same grand scale as Open AI.