Oppenheimer Fans Fall Victim To Classic Internet Prank, Don't Say We Didn't Warn You

The question that arises is if this movie leak will impact the box office collection of the Cillian Murphy starrer.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 17:49 IST

Delhi, India

Oppenheimer fans strongly reacted to the news.

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, focusing on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Father of the Atomic Bomb, has created immense excitement among film lovers. From the intriguing storyline to the talented cast, the movie has been a hot topic since its announcement. As it finally hits the big screens, viewers are thoroughly enjoying the experience. However, despite the excitement surrounding its release, the movie’s Box Office collection might be impacted, as the entire Cillian Murphy starrer film has been leaked online, making its way to Twitter. This unexpected leak has raised concerns.

SEEMS LIKE YOU JUST GOT RICKROLLED!

If you played the video, you probably would already have figured out what’s happening. However, for those who are smart enough, let us clarify that the Twitter post does not contain the entire Oppenheimer film. Instead, it plays Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up opening portion, which loops for two hours.

The prank has fooled countless people over the years on the internet. Surprisingly, the Tweet has over 31 million views and garnered numerous comments from people claiming they got scammed by the post, only to be greeted with Rick Astley’s music video.

A user jokingly stated that someone actually uploaded the full Oppenheimer.

Adding a touch of humour, another claimed that this is how Christopher Nolan intended the film to be watched.

While appreciating the film, a user “can’t believe twitter didn’t remove it."

Another claimed that this was the longest Rickroll they have ever seen.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s fans in India showed amazing response even before Oppenheimer was released, as the film sold a record-breaking 90,000 tickets across major theatre chains on its first day.

    Oppenheimer features a stellar star cast, led by the talented Cillian Murphy in the titular role of J Robert Oppenheimer, the Father of the Atomic Bomb. While, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon, play pivotal roles in the film.

    first published: July 22, 2023, 17:49 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 17:49 IST
