Oppenheimer's 'Destroyer of World' Dialogue Gets Hilarious Twist As Desis Share Memes

In Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, which delves into the life of Robert J. Oppenheimer and his pivotal role in creating the atomic bomb, the scientist’s most famous quote takes center stage. As described in the 1965 NBC News documentary, ‘The Decision to Drop the Bomb’, Oppenheimer recalled thinking of a verse from Hindu scripture while witnessing the Trinity Test, the first-ever atomic bomb explosion: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."

However, Desis have taken this renowned dialogue and infused it with their own humorous twists, adding funny contexts and relating it to bizarre scenarios. The trend has, indeed, taken on a hilarious life of its own.

Interestingly, the quote’s appearance in the film was tied to a significant moment in Oppenheimer’s personal life. During his first tryst with Jean Tatlock, she playfully asked him to translate a portion of the Bhagavad Gita mid-coitus. Unknowingly, the passage she selected contained the very words that would later become famous among English speakers: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."

Later in the film, as portrayed by Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer witnesses the staggering power of the atom bomb he helped create. Once again, he recites the line from the Hindu scripture, as it seems to be the only phrase capable of capturing the magnitude of their creation at the Manhattan Project.