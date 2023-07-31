Oppenheimer's 'Happy and Sad' Face is Now a Meme Trend That Has 'Bombarded' Twitter

The buzz surrounding Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Oppenheimer’ is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans are going all out to keep the hype alive, from packing theaters to witness Cillian Murphy’s magical performance to sparking meme trends on Twitter that keep the internet conversations lively. One such popular meme features Oppenheimer’s overwhelmed and remorseful expression, set to the tune of Ludwig Göransson’s “Can You Hear the Music." But the fun doesn’t stop there. Twitter users are cleverly juxtaposing the serious still with an edited version of Oppenheimer smiling broadly, resulting in a relatable ‘happy-sad’ meme trend.

These seemingly humourous edits have inspired an array of memes that connect with the everyday experiences of internet users. From conjunctivitis jokes to expressing Monday blues, the trend covers a wide spectrum of relatable situations.

In a parallel trend, users have taken imaginative liberties and shared the same edited smiling still, playfully speculating what it would be like if Oppenheimer had invented something less serious and entirely different that would make him look happy, such as Colgate toothpaste?

Even earlier, Oppenheimer’s iconic line, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds," underwent a meme transformation when Desis infused their humour into the renowned dialogue. By adding funny contexts and relating them to bizarre scenarios, the trend took on a life of its own, generating laughs all around.