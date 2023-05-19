Optical Illusion: Can You Find A Hidden Lollipop Among Ice Cream Cones In 8 Seconds?

Ever since the boom of the internet and Web 2.0, millions of reels and shorts are being uploaded daily on various social media platforms that keep users glued to their screens. One such thing that doesn’t let you keep your phones down is optical illusion images.

Optical illusions are pictures which confuse or deceive your eyes such that even the things, right in front of you, cannot be seen. While optical illusions are a great form of fun, they are also associated with your personality traits, observation skills and IQ. And let us tell you that they are not everybody’s cup of tea. To test your logical mind, we bring these puzzles in front of you. And today’s challenge for you is to find a hidden lollipop among ice cream cones and you’ve to do it in less than 8 seconds.

This optical illusion image was made by the famous Hungarian artist Dudolf. In the picture, you will see ice cream cones everywhere. However, you have to leave the colourful cones and concentrate on a lollipop, which is hidden somewhere in the middle of them. And you have to prove your logical intelligence by doing this work within 8 seconds. What makes this optical illusion challenge more difficult is the colour palette of the image which makes the lollipop camouflaged among the cones.

If you haven’t been able to reach the lollipop yet, the hint is to focus your attention on the right side of the picture.

In case, you were able to find the lollipop within the time limit, you can take pride in the fact that you are an observant person. If not, then you need not worry. The internet is filled with such optical illusion images in abundance and you can practice from the comfort of your bed and improve your observation skills and the ability to focus.