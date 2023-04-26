Optical Illusion: Can You Spot 3 Differences In These Pictures In 90 Seconds?

The internet seems to have an endless appetite for optical illusions and playing with them online has become a popular pastime. They not only provide excellent entertainment but also numerous mental challenges. Additionally, the secrets of optical illusions disclose a lot about a person, including intelligence, personality traits and observational skills. While many optical illusions involve hidden details or puzzles, a new one online is asking players to identify differences.

This time, the challenge of the optical illusion is presented by a Youtube channel “Find 3 differences JP". The task is to spot three differences between the two similar photos. The photo consists of a boy who is sitting near the fire to warm himself. You have to spot the difference within 90 seconds.

At first glance, the images seem to be similar and finding the differences can be a tricky challenge for you. However, the time given for this challenge is still a lot when considering other optical illusion challenges. Other images give five seconds or if lenient, then ten seconds.

Though the time may feel like an excess quantity for this challenge at first, after one careful look, you will realise that it’s not so easy. The difference is basic and unhidden but still, it will be difficult for you to notice. When solving such problems try not to ignore any detail in the photo.

After hammering your brain, you may realise the differences in the photo. The primary difference which can be noticed is the different facial expressions of the boy in the photos. The boy seems to be happy in one image whereas sad in the other.

Similarly, other two differences can be seen in the fire and the sweater worn by the boy. In the fire, there is a difference in flames, if you watch carefully. For the third and last difference in this optical illusion, you have to count the number of lines present in the boy’s sweater. At the bottom of the sweater, you will notice that the number of lines in the left photo is three whereas in the right photo is four.

These were some of the basic differences in the photo which were quite in front of us but were difficult to notice.

