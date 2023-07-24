Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Caterpillar In 7 Seconds?

Optical illusions can be extremely tricky yet interesting. It tricks your eyes and brain and can hide the obvious in plain sight. An optical illusion which involves finding a caterpillar, hidden in leaves, has surfaced on the internet. The time for you to finish the task is just seven seconds! This image shows a green leaf, which looks empty. According to the information provided, there is a caterpillar hidden somewhere in the leaf. When you can spot the caterpillar, you realise that it is hidden in one of the most obvious spots, literally in plain sight. Have you been able to spot it yet? If not, let us disclose it for you. The caterpillar can be spotted right in the middle of the leaf, where we usually see the vein of the leaf.

Optical illusion can be of many types cognitive, psychological and physical. It is mostly based on how someone’s brain perceives things; and according to that, it creates images. A similar optical illusion, which involves spotting a hidden caterpillar among leaves, went viral some time back. The image is for all age groups. According to the information given, only 2% of the people can spot the caterpillar in this image. The image consists of multiple yellow Chinar leaves on the ground. Among them, you have to find the caterpillar. The hidden caterpillar was sitting on one of the leaves at the lower end of the image.

Similarly, one more interesting example of an optical illusion image shows a horse, with one head but two bodies. The image is set at such an angle that it looks like the horse has two bodies. The question is, which body does the head belong to? Body number 1 or 2? The picture was shared on Instagram by a page called @opticalillusionss. It left the netizens divided and confused. Ultimately, the answer was that the head belonged to the body on the right or number 2.