Optical Illusion: Find The Bunny Hidden Among Eggs And Flowers In This Easter Puzzle

Social media platforms are an entertaining way of keeping oneself engaged online. However, most of the content available on these platforms is in the form of dumb humour. This often makes people search for intelligent pastimes online. This has led to optical illusions slowly becoming more and more popular. One such optical illusion showing easter eggs and flowers with a bunny hidden somewhere in the image has surfaced on the internet and the time limit given to find the bunny is 7 seconds.

The image shows a bunch of easter eggs with different patterns and colours scattered across the white background. In addition to the eggs, there are also flowers of various colours placed in an unorderly fashion in the image. Among these eggs and flowers is the bunny hidden somewhere. To find it, one needs to stay focused as the flowers and eggs act as distractions for the audience and stray them away from their goal of finding the bunny.

Take your time to find the bunny, and don’t forget to scan every inch of the image thoroughly. This is because the bunny is relatively small and only a part of it is visible in the image. Here is the solution to the Easter-themed optical illusion:

The bunny is hidden towards the left of the image behind a large egg. The bunny’s ears and right eye are the only things visible in the image, therefore making it a difficult puzzle.

If you found the bunny within 7 seconds or more, consider yourself to be someone with a high IQ and extremely good observation skills. However, if you couldn’t finish the task within the given time limit, fret not as many optical illusions similar to this one are available online for you to practice and level up.

Optical illusions, along with being an intellectual pastime, also serve as a great tool to understand and know yourself better. From revealing IQ levels and observation skills to sometimes telling us our hidden personality traits, optical illusions can do a lot.

