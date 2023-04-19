Optical Illusion: There's A Secret Message In The Image; Can You Read It?

Optical illusions often make use of different angles and shape to trick the human brain. One such puzzle circulating on social media has left viewers baffled. The optical illusion shared on Instagram, of black-and-white letters that are elongated and quite narrow. The photo consists of a secret hidden message which is impossible to read at one glance. The letters look nothing less than mambo jumbo of lines that appears illegible. However, there’s a simple trick to solving this puzzle.

What’s the trick?

The only adjustment that you need to do is to tilt your phone such that you’re looking at the phone screen from the charging hole. Here, the texts are dragged unnaturally making the design hard to be decoded by the brain. Both perception and angle play a major part in the trick here. Just a single glance, makes the photo appear to be filled with long lines with curves. It is only after titling the device that it becomes decipherable. Users will be only able to make sense of the elongated letters when the angle of the image changes. It is the impression of depth in the titled photo that helps the brain to identify the letters. Try it yourself.

This tilt-to-read optical illusion’s secret message reads, “You’re doing great, I’m glad you exist." Take a look:

The trick has left users equal parts amazed and happy with the comment section of the post filled with the correct answer. But solving the illusion wasn’t easy for everyone, a few users who couldn’t understand the trickery asked for help below the image. “How did you guys read that," questioned one user.

It prompted many to come to their rescue, “Tilt your phone forward and view it from the bottom," replied a user. Another added, “Read from your phone’s charging port." A few users also dropped hilarious responses, “It says: ‘Just kidding.’" Meanwhile, the secret message also ended up winning the hearts of many. One user wrote, “Why thank you, I appreciate you saying that today. Makes my day happier." Another joined, “Aww thanks."

Were you able to read the hidden message?

