Optical Illusion: Try To Spot Baby’s Head Here? The Clock Is Ticking

Believe it or not, using an optical illusion is the best way to put one’s observational skills to the test. They are fun and intriguing and keep you hooked until you find their answers. They are not only a great pastime but also an amazing mental exercise. We have a perfect puzzle that will leave you scratching your head in the initial few seconds before you finally decipher the photograph. The now-viral picture was shared by an Instagram page of optical illusion with the caption, “Took a second" and ended with a laughing emoticon. The text on the picture reads, “Comment once you realise!" Leaving the users baffled, the picture shows a man in the swimming pool, with a baby on his back. But the twist is that while one can clearly see the baby’s body, his head is missing. Basically, the picture is clicked in a manner that the internet fails to decide whether the photograph comprises a man with a bag pack, a child who has a ridiculously oversized head or a baby whose head can’t be seen. Now, you need to spot the baby’s head.

Were you able to decode the picture? No? Start observing and take a nice look at the photograph. No, it isn’t just the tiny wet suit attached to an older man. And it is definitely not some sort of backpack. Still no? Well, let’s give you a hint. You need to concentrate on that man’s smiling face and you will definitely crack the picture. Looking for an answer? Okay, look at the dark shadow on the man’s forehead. That shadow might seem like some sort of forehead nerve or his hair strand, but in reality, is the outline of the baby’s face. This entire optical illusion has formed just because of the similar skin tone of the man and baby’s faces, making it look like one.

Still couldn’t find it? Well, don’t worry because you are not alone, as several users in the comments section expressed their confusion. Many were left puzzled and scratching their heads. However, some were successful in cracking the picture. A user commented, “Baby with no head." Another commented, “The headless child." A third commented, “Oh my gosh I see it wow."

Some detailed and helped others in spotting the baby’s head, as a user commented, “The picture has been taken in such way that it looks like the son and the dads head have gotten mixed but if uh look carefully the baby’s head is up too and so is the dads the head with hair is the baby’s and the nose and eyes are the dad’s."

Were you able to spot the baby’s head?

