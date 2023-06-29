Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Orangutans Are the Animal Kingdom's Beatboxers

Orangutans Are the Animal Kingdom's Beatboxers

Researchers at Britain's University of Warwick made this discovery after tracking two groups of orangutans on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra over 3800 hours. They found that these apes native to Asia sometimes produce several vocal sounds at the same time.

Advertisement

Published By: Adithyan P

AFP

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 08:12 IST

United States of America (USA)

The vocal control and coordination capabilities of great apes have long been underestimated. (Credits: AFP)
The vocal control and coordination capabilities of great apes have long been underestimated. (Credits: AFP)

Orangutans have so much in common with humans that their name literally means “person of the forest" in the Malay language. One of these is their ability to produce several sounds simultaneously, not unlike songbirds as well as some human musicians. Researchers at Britain’s University of Warwick made this discovery after tracking two groups of orangutans on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra over 3800 hours. They found that these apes native to Asia sometimes produce several vocal sounds at the same time.

For example, large male Bornean orangutans have been seen to produce sounds called “chomps," which are described as “‘bubbly’ calls," in combination with “grumbles," which sound like a starting engine. These two types of vocalizations are produced in combination in combative situations to intimidate opponents and assert dominance, as the biologists explain in their study, the results of which have been published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

Advertisement

Female Sumatran orangutans were observed making “kiss-squeaks," which sound like a human kissing noise, at the same time as long, low “rolling calls." They produced these two sounds simultaneously to alert other orangutans to the presence of a potential predator.

This discovery highlights the complexity of orangutan language. Biphonic behavior — the ability to produce two sounds simultaneously — is an acoustic phenomenon rarely observed in the animal kingdom. Horses, elk and songbirds have this ability, as do human beatboxers. “Humans use the lips, tongue and jaw to make the unvoiced sounds of consonants, while activating the vocal folds in the larynx with exhaled air to make the voiced, open sounds of vowels," explained Dr. Adriano Lameira, Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Warwick and lead author of the study, in a statement.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Researchers believe that the vocal control and coordination abilities of apes have been underestimated, unlike those of birds. While birdsong resembles human language in some respects, their anatomy differs greatly from ours, which makes it difficult to establish direct links between birdsong and the evolution of human language.

    The fact that orangutans are able to produce two sounds simultaneously suggests that this vocal ability is part of great ape behavior and therefore of our common ancestors. “Now that we know this vocal ability is part of the great ape repertoire, we can’t ignore the evolutionary links," stresses Dr. Adriano Lameira.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Adithyan PAdithyan P, Subeditor at News18.com, writes on trending stories, science, and po...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 29, 2023, 08:12 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 08:12 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App