Our Food Production Continues to Erode the Environment

While an increasing number of individuals are reducing their meat consumption for ecological reasons, the production of our food will unfortunately continue to have a major impact on the environment. While demographic growth is an obstacle faced by the food industry in reducing its carbon footprint, the growth in animal protein-based diets is adding yet another hurdle to overcome in meeting this objective, which is essential for reducing global warming on a planetary scale.

At the end of April, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) published what is considered the most comprehensive analysis to date on the benefits and risks of consuming animal source food, and identified meat, eggs and dairy products as “essential sources of nutrients for most vulnerable groups." These sources of nutrients are considered vital in diets during “key life stages such as pregnancy and breastfeeding, as well as during childhood, adolescence and older age." This document did not, however, ignore the environmental impact of these foods, considering that livestock farming is estimated to be responsible for 14.5% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Advertisement

Over the past 20 years, food-related greenhouse gas emissions have risen by 14%, or 2 gigatons of CO2 equivalent, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food and carried out jointly by the Universities of Groningen (Netherlands) and Birmingham (England). Taking the period between 2000 and 2019 as a reference, the scientists noted that the increase in consumption of animal-based foods largely explains (up to 95%) the rise in global CO2 emissions that can be attributed to food. While beef is often singled out as most problematic, the impact of dairy production is even more significant: beef was found to contribute 32% of the increase in global emissions linked to animal products, while the total is even higher for dairy, at 46%.