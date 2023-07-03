Outrage On Twitter As Man's Dangerous Stunt On Railway Tracks Goes Viral

In the quest for instant fame, there are individuals who are willing to go to extreme measures to attain coveted likes and shares. However, when the pursuit of online popularity jeopardizes lives, it becomes crucial to pause and question the sanity of it all. A recent video that took the online world by storm features a man lying beneath the railway tracks as a speeding train zooms above him. This guy casually rests his hands beneath his head, showing off his fearlessness while the train almost touches him threatening his life.

The caption along with the Twitter post read, “I don’t know where the viral video is from, but people are making videos like this, which is completely wrong, railway police should take strict action against such people so that in future, think a hundred times before doing this." The user even went all out and tagged the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Ministry of Railways and the official Twitter handle of the Railway Protection Force, demanding some serious legal action against the person behind this reckless stunt.

No surprise, the video quickly racked up over 635k views. But it wasn’t just fame-hungry spectators who weighed in on the madness. The comment section was ablaze with fury and condemnation. One user emphatically stated that the person responsible should be thrown behind bars.

Another one raised an important point about the potential dangers of this whole fiasco. They explained saying, “This is wrong and downright dangerous!! Those guys have removed the ballast/gravel from the sleepers to create space to get in there, which will put stress on the railway tracks & may crack thereby causing derailment of trains. Railways need to look into this madness URGENTLY."

Meanwhile, a third user vented their frustration about this generation’s obsession. He added saying that it seems some people will go to any lengths just to rack up likes, views and followers.