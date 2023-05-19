Over 60 Women, All Ex-Students Of Melbourne School, Receive Used Condoms In Mail

Used Condoms, Threatening Letters Mailed To Over 60 Women In Australia

At least 65 women living in Melbourne have allegedly received used condoms via mail along with graphic messages. Police hunt for the perpetrator continues in the cycle of events that began nearly two months ago. The only link between all the alleged women is reported to be the same school they attended during the 1990s. The disturbing mail has left the receivers in a state of panic and distress. The packages supposedly contain both typed and handwritten graphic notes.

The institution linked to the incidents is suggested to be Kilbreda College and the women on the receiving end belong to the class of 1999 of the all-girls private school, as per New York Post. The first letter was reportedly received on March 20 and the disturbing packages have not stopped since. The authorities have suggested that the addresses of the victims were leaked to the offender from a student yearbook. As the investigation continues, the police are analysing DNA and handwriting to catch the offender.

The cops have reportedly urged anyone with information to come forward. Another report by BBC claims, the disturbing letters contained, “suggestive and threatening.. sexualized" messages. The authorities have not discovered the connection between the letters and the school, but they suspect it could be an ex-student, an employee, or even someone who procured the yearbook and began sending the packages. The uncomfortable letters have left the victims and their parents quite traumatized.

A student only identified as Bree told the BBC that it was her parents who opened her mail and they were left shocked and upset. Her dad was reportedly worried someone was targeting Bree. When she heard of similar complaints, Bree supposedly formed a Facebook Messenger group among her fellow Kilbreda College alumna. “It seemed that every day or two days more and more girls would say ‘I’ve got one’. It’s beyond a joke now. We just want it to stop. One of the girls has received four letters and she’s just over it," she said.

Notably, the victims cannot think of anyone who could hold a grudge against them. “Our message to the offender would be ‘you need to stop this’ and ‘we will find you’." The authorities said. The Kilbreda College has shown full cooperation during the investigation to catch the offender.