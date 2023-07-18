Over a Third of Americans Sleep in Separate Rooms For a Good Night's Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential not only for physical and mental health, but also for maintaining a good relationship. And when one partner spends restless nights tossing and turning, snoring constantly or hogging the duvet, some couples opt for a “sleep divorce." In fact, according to one study, over a third of Americans opt to sleep in a separate room occasionally or consistently in order to get a good night’s sleep. According to the research conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) among 2,005 American adults in March 2023, 15% of those surveyed habitually sleep in another room to avoid nighttime disruptions caused by their partner. Some 20% do so occasionally. But they turn to other options too. A third of people surveyed adopt a new bedtime routine, going to sleep earlier or later than planned to accommodate a partner. Meanwhile, 15% opt to sleep with earplugs.

Men are more likely to sleep in another room, in a guest room or on the sofa. Some 45% of them do so occasionally or regularly, compared to a quarter of women. The percentage of people likely to opt for this kind of “sleep divorce" also varies from one generation to another. Some 43% of Millennials say they sleep in separate bedrooms, followed by Gen-Xers (33%), Gen-Zers (28%) and Baby-Boomers (22%).

Advertisement

Also read: ‘Sleep Syncing’ Could help You Reconnect With Restful Sleep