Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Oye Champ' Dialogue From '3 Idiots' is Now a Meme As Desis Add Humour to Everyday Problems

'Oye Champ' Dialogue From '3 Idiots' is Now a Meme As Desis Add Humour to Everyday Problems

'Oye Champ, Tu Andar Hi Reh' memes trend on Twitter as Desis add hilarious take to everyday problems.

Advertisement

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 11:52 IST

Delhi, India

'Oye Champ' Dialogue From '3 Idiots' is Now a Meme As Desis Add Humour to Everyday Problems (Photo Credits: Twitter)
'Oye Champ' Dialogue From '3 Idiots' is Now a Meme As Desis Add Humour to Everyday Problems (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Social media never fails to surprise us with its unpredictable nature where old becomes new once again! Remember how Arijit Singh’s soul-stirring ‘Main Tera’ from ‘Kalank Title Track’ found a second life during the lockdown? Thanks to the captivating reels that breathed new life into the forgotten melody. Such is the unpredictability that extends to various aspects of internet culture, where an old song or dialogue from a movie can suddenly capture the attention of the masses and become a viral sensation.

A recent example of this phenomenon is the iconic dialogue “Oye Champ, Tu Andar hi Reh" from the timeless classic ‘3 Idiots’ that’s taking the digital world by storm. Unearthed by Desis, this gem has transformed into the hottest meme trend on Twitter, and it’s downright infectious! Just like Rancho’s warning to Mona’s unborn child about the “circus" outside, Desis have cleverly added their own take on life’s struggles through these hilarious memes.

Advertisement

By creatively linking it to everyday problems faced by Indians, these memes offer a humourous escape from the frustrations of daily life. With variations like “oye champ tu andar hi reh bahar sirf overthinking hai," or “Oye champ tu andar hi reh, bahar log tamatar ke liye ro rhe hain," to “Oye champ tu andar hi reh bahar sirf Laung da Lashkara hai," memers have managed to encapsulate every trend and gossip into this meme trend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst all the music and laughter, another meme captured the hearts and attention of everyone - a YouTube short video featuring an innocently mischievous child. In a single freeze-frame moment, the child’s innocent smile conceals a multitude of secrets, giving the impression of a sly act while pretending nothing unusual has occurred. This innocent yet mischievous charm resonated deeply with Desis, inspiring them to create hilarious memes from the clip.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • Read More: Seen This Kid? His ‘Innocently Mischievous’ Video Has Now Become Everyone’s Relatable Meme

    So, next time you find yourself caught in the humdrum of daily life, tune to social media which is like a magical portal to a world of endless surprises! From reviving old tunes to turning innocent smiles into mischievous memes, the internet never fails to entertain us with its unpredictable charm.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 18, 2023, 11:52 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 11:52 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App