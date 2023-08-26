Pakistani News Channel Praises India For Chandrayaan-3 While Shaming Their Own Country, Watch Video

India’s extraordinary achievement in the cosmic realm with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s southern pole has garnered worldwide acclaim, including acknowledgment from unexpected quarters like Pakistan. Pakistan even accorded front-page coverage to India’s historic lunar feat, with a former minister lauding it as a moment of greatness for India’s space agency, ISRO. Most Pakistani newspapers and websites featured headlines like “India Emerges as Pioneer in Moon’s South Pole Landing," emphasizing India’s groundbreaking achievement. However, in a twist similar to this, a Pakistani TV Channel also hailed India’s space endeavor, but what made the video go viral on social media was their unconventional approach of self-reflection that, indeed, left Indians in fits of laughter.

It stemmed from a segment on Pakistan’s Geo News show, Geo Pakistan, where anchors Huma Amir Shah & Abdullah Sultan were discussing the challenges of rising inflation and its impact on the poor. Amidst that, they seized the opportunity to discuss India’s lunar conquest. In a blend of humour and insight, the female anchor, while addressing the prevailing concerns, quipped in Hindi, “While India has left its mark on the moon, here we are… grappling with internal conflicts and relatively trivial matters." The hosts also reminded viewers that while Pakistan often endearingly refers to children as “Chaand" (moon), the country should aspire for more than just mere symbolism.

Detailing Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing on the moon’s south pole on August 23, Huma and Abdullah shared their excitement, exclaiming, “Talking of India being on chaand… kya visual tha, hume yaha baite hue khushi ho rahi hai (what a sight, we were happy witnessing it right from sitting here in the studio)." They drew parallels between the two nations’ physical attributes while highlighting the stark disparity in aspirations and conditions.

The anchors regarded India’s lunar mission as “commendable" from a regional perspective, acknowledging that while such monumental news is typically expected from Western countries, India’s accomplishment adds a distinct dimension. The duo then went on to propose that if India and Pakistan were to channel their rivalry into healthy competition focused on advancement rather than conflict, domains like space exploration could become arenas for productive competition.

Concluding the segment, Huma enthusiastically described India’s lunar mission as “absolutely wonderful."

Watch the Video: