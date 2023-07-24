Pakistan Fans Troll Irfan Pathan Over Old Tweet After India A Lose in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, finds himself embroiled in a comical battle of wits with Pakistan fans once again. It all started when India triumphed over Pakistan in the adrenaline-pumping T20 World Cup 2022 match, and Pathan couldn’t resist a sly dig at his neighbours. Little did he know that fate had a surprise in store for him.

As the tables turned in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, with Pakistan A securing their second title after outclassing India A, the fans wasted no time in seizing this golden opportunity for payback. They unleashed a merciless torrent of trolls on the online battlefield, reveling in their team’s stellar performance with the bat, courtesy of Tayyab Tahir’s spectacular 108 off 71 balls, and the subsequent comprehensive victory.

With Pakistan’s mammoth total of 352 for eight leaving the result in no real doubt, India tried valiantly but could only manage 224 all out in 40 overs, leading to their first defeat in the tournament. Amidst the celebrations of Pakistan fans, memes, GIFs, and sharp-witted retorts flooded Pathan’s mentions, making it impossible for him to escape the good-natured ribbing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Pathan has faced such banter. In November 2022, when Pakistan defied all odds to reach the T20 World Cup final by thrashing New Zealand, fans trolled Pathan left, right, and center. Yet, Pathan took it all in stride and responded with his own dose of humor. He pointed out, “Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai," reminding everyone that grace isn’t limited to victory or defeat on the field.

Interestingly, Pakistan fans showed up in the mentions of Pathan’s tweet to let him know that they and their team have also been “graceful" in their actions on and off the field.