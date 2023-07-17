Pakistan Lawyer Offers Citizenship By Investment in Country, Indians Call it 'Too Optimistic'

Recently, a law firm in Pakistan put out a post on Facebook, offering guidance regarding the ‘Citizenship by Investment’ plan, which was proposed by Pakistan’s Board of Investment (BOI) in 2022 during a meeting chaired by their former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The plan aimed to offer immediate citizenship to individuals who invested USD 1 million in a Pakistani company, with the intention of boosting the country’s weak economy by attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI). While the proposal was initially welcomed by Imran Khan, there are no recent reports confirming its implementation as an official policy.

However, Ali & Haseeb Law Associates’ FB post that went live on July 11, 2023, has attracted attention, becoming the subject of online trolls. Some Indians, who found it amusing, have engaged in lighthearted humour. They have, indeed, taken the opportunity to poke fun at Pakistan’s perceived challenges in attracting residents by calling it ‘too optimistic’.

To the unversed, Citizenship by investment is a process through which individuals can obtain second citizenship and passport by investing in the economy of the host country. This approach allows for faster acquisition of citizenship compared to traditional immigration processes, without requiring investors to put their lives on hold.

According to PTI, Pakistan had previously decided to introduce a permanent residency scheme aimed at attracting wealthy foreign nationals, including Sikhs residing in the US and Canada, Afghans, and Chinese individuals. The objective was to stimulate investment and enhance the country’s economy and national growth. Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed the alignment of this new scheme with the National Security Policy through a tweet posted in 2022.