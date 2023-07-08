Pakistan Man Appeals to Modi Govt After Wife Enters India With Kids to Meet PUBG Boyfriend

Gulam Haider, the husband of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India with her four children through Nepal to be with a man she met on the gaming app PUBG Mobile, has made a heartfelt plea to the Indian government to send back his wife and children to Pakistan. Seema, aged 30, was charged with illegal entry into India and was recently granted bail, along with her Indian boyfriend Sachin Meena, who was charged with sheltering an illegal immigrant.

Haider, who was recently in Saudi Arabia, expressed that he was unaware of his wife and children’s whereabouts until he learned about the news through Indian media. While thanking them, he stated that both Seema and their children were manipulated through the game into coming to India.

In a heartfelt recording, Haider appealed to the Indian government, with folded hands, stating, “I humbly request the Modi government to assist in sending back my wife Seema, along with our children Farhan, Farwa, Farha, and Farheen, to Pakistan. I am deeply concerned… please help me. I am a very poor man. I was labouring to feed my child. I thank the Indian media for their support and please help the message reach the authorities."

According to the police, it all began a couple of years ago in 2019 when Seema, then in her late 20s, met Sachin through PUBG. After spending hours playing the game together, their connection grew stronger, leading Seema to make the decision to travel all the way from Pakistan to meet Sachin.

The deputy commissioner of police in Greater Noida, SK Khan, shared that Seema illegally entered Indian territory on May 11 through Nepal and subsequently took a bus to Greater Noida to meet Sachin. She has been residing in Ambedkar Nagar, Rabupura since May 13.

During her interaction with the police, Seema revealed that she had not seen her husband since 2019 and had formally separated from him by saying ‘talaaq’ thrice in succession before departing for India. She also mentioned that she sold her farmland for Rs. 12 lahks to cover the transportation cost.